Discover North Dakota: Valley City

City Dubbed "Most Beautiful Town in the State"

Today’s Discover North Dakota segment explores the city that calls itself the most beautiful town in the state, Valley City.

The city is the hub of the Sheyenne River Water Trail, which will consist of 180 miles of trail once it’s finished.

That means plenty of riverside fun, from kayak rentals, to biking or walking to enjoy the views at some of the 13 bridges in the city.

The Sheyenne River National Scenic Byway is such a hidden gem, many North Dakotans aren’t aware of the natural beauty hiding in the state.

Mary Lee Nielson, Marketing Director with the Valley City Convention & Visitors Bureau, says, “Pretty amazing, when people stop at the Visitors Center, how many people from North Dakota say “I didn’t know that this was here, this beautiful valley was here. And that’s why we decided to put a national scenic byway through the area.”

Check out more of what Valley City has to offer, from the original Pizza Corner restaurant to the state soapbox race, in the interview above.

Thursday on Discover North Dakota, we check out how Fargo is emerging from a pandemic-stricken 2020.