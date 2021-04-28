Fargo Force Heading into Playoffs With Confidence

Play Tri-City Storm in best of three series that starts Friday

FARGO, N.D. — It’s playoff time for the Fargo Force who finished the regular season with the fourth best winning percentage and now go on the road to face the number one seed, the Tri-City Storm in a best of three series starting Friday.

The Force started out hot maintaining the top spot for the first five months of the season before dropping 9 of their last 13. It put them out of range to clinch home ice advantage. Despite the struggles the confidence is still there.

The remaining competition is tight. All four teams in the western conference are within a point of one another and head coach Pierre-Paul Lamoureux says that gives his squad a good shot.

“I like where our team is at and we have a hardworking and competitive group. There is a lot of belief inside that locker room,” Lamoureux said. “It’s just a good learning lesson. You work all year to accomplish a goal of being a playoff team and earning and hey we didn’t accomplish that goal but it doesn’t mean were out. We have a really good chance. Were one of four teams left in our conference and by the end of the week we could be competing to go to the Clark Cup final so its a real good opportunity for our team.”

With a series win, the Force would play the winner of Sioux City and Omaha for the chance to advance to the final.