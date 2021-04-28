Fargo teacher accused of inappropriate behavior resigns

FARGO (KVRR) – A Fargo teacher has resigned amid accusations that he made inappropriate comments to students.

The Fargo Public School District says John Raaen resigned his position from Carl Ben Eielson Middle School where he was a Social Studies teacher.

According to the investigation, multiple students reported that Raaen “rubs and touches female students’ backs, shoulders and arms, moves their hair and makes them feel uncomfortable.”

Raaen submitted a resignation letter April 14. His resignation was accepted by the Fargo School Board Tuesday.

Raaen was employed as a teacher since 2002.

You can read the Fargo Public School District’s investigation report HERE.