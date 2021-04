High Risk Sex Offender Has New Fargo Address

FARGO, N.D. — Police in Fargo are notifying the community that a high risk sex offender is now living at Centre Inc at 123 15 Street North.

31-year-old Richard Staples was convicted in 2017 for raping a 6-year-old girl.

He was convicted earlier in 2014 for raping a 21-year-old woman.

Both cases were in U.S. Federal Court in North Dakota.

Staples will have to register as a sex offender for life.