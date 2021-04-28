“Hockey for Hope” sled hockey event coming to Grand Forks

It will be at the ICON Sports Center on Saturday, May 1st from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – A local nonprofit is hoping to open a whole new world for people with mobility challenges in Grand Forks.

For the first time ever, HOPE Inc. is hosting a sled hockey fundraiser at the ICON Sports Center on Saturday, May 1st.

The “Hockey for Hope” event is from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Eighteen teams are expected to give sled hockey a try, including the Grand Forks Fire and Police departments.

The organizers want those in the Grand Forks and East Grand Forks area to know that people with mobility challenges can still participate in sports and other activities.

“We would absolutely love it if someone knows someone with a physical disability, a two-year-old, a 20-year-old, or a 65-year-old, to let them know about the event. Come on out and they can watch, and I’d love to visit with them,” said HOPE Inc. Recreational Director Bill Grommesh.

There is one remaining spot available for a team to sign up.

For more information, click here.