Walmart security officer tracked down mosque vandalism suspect

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Moorhead Police are crediting a Walmart loss prevention officer for identifying the man suspected of spray-painting hate messages including “Death to Islam” on the Moorhead Fargo Islamic Center.

Capt. Deric Swenson says the loss prevention officer noticed through publicly-released images that red spray paint was used in the incident and began to examine store purchase records.

Swenson says the employee did some independent detective work and found a man on surveillance video purchasing red spray paint at the Fargo Walmart on 13th Ave. S.

Swenson says the suspect, 22-year-old Benjamin Enderle of Moorhead, was wearing the same jacket as seen on surveillance video at the mosque.

Enderle is in the Clay County Jail in Moorhead. Reports have been sent to the Clay County Attorney’s Office for possible charges including felony harassment and felony criminal damage to property.

Walmart spokesperson Beth Bruce says the company is aware of the employee’s actions. “Anytime we are able to help law enforcement, we are glad to do that.”