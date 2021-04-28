Walz has letter of concerns from Jahner but it’s still not clear how governor will respond

Cass Co. Sheriff Jesse Jahner & Minn. Gov. Tim Walz

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR) – A spokesman confirms that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has received a letter from Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner concerning Minnesota’s Use of Force statute.

Jahner wrote that recent changes have caused North Dakota law enforcement in Cass County to suspend all law enforcement assistance into Minnesota.

Jahner is asking Walz to amend the statute so North Dakota officers are covered under North Dakota’s use of force laws, but it’s still not clear whether Walz intends to make any changes.

“Minnesota and North Dakota have a long history of cooperation to protect public safety” Communications Director Teddy Tschann said. “We are hopeful that law enforcement agencies will continue to work together to keep citizens safe.”

Jahner says the Minnesota statute is causing a huge public safety concern for Cass and Clay Counties, especially in critical situations.