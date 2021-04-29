Discover North Dakota: Fargo/Moorhead Metro

The Fargo Area Landscape Is Constantly Offering New Things For Visitors

Thursday’s Discover North Dakota virtual road trip heads close to home to a Fargo/Moorhead area that’s always adding new things to experience.

Downtown Fargo is taking a new shape this year, with the Block 9 Project and Broadway Square giving the community a new hub of activity.

The Red River is a lifeline for the region, offering recreational activities like kayaking and fishing, along with lovely views for walks in town.

With other additions constantly at places like West Acres Mall and Bonanzaville, the area is always offering something new.

Danni Melquist with the Fargo/Moorhead Convention & Visitors Bureau says, “Big city with a small town charm. You get all the amenities and great events and things to do, great restaurants and breweries. But you still have that small town. Everyone says hi to each other. It’s kinda just a nice place to visit and to live as well.”

