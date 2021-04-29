Naked Woman Accused Of Breaking Into Girl Scout Building

Incident Happened Early Thursday Morning In Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Grand Forks police say they took a naked woman into custody Thursday morning after a break in at the Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons building on Demers Avenue shortly after midnight.

Police say they found the unclothed woman lying just off the roadway in the 900 block of S. Columbia Road, with what appeared to be minor injuries to her hands and feet.

Paramedics took her to the emergency room.

Police canvassing the area found a recent break in at the Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons building, with a large amount of damage to the front foyer area.

Police say the woman, Elsabeth burns, 31, of Bismarck, is their main suspect.

She’s in custody on suspicion of burglary and criminal mischief.