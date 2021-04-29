NDSU Unveils New Football Practice Facility

Construction is expected to start in July and be completed by the Fall of 2022

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – NDSU will have itself a new practice facility. Athletic Director Matt Larsen announced the unveiling of the Nodak Insurance Company Football Performance Complex. They expect to break ground in July and have it be ready for the following fall season. It’ll have a pair of turf fields, 1 indoor and outdoor, operations and storage space, weight room and fueling stations, elevated viewing areas, and retractable netting that gives other sports the chance to use it. Larsen and Matt Entz know what this is a game changer not just for athletics, but another area.

“The wow factor is almost just as important. In the SHAC, there’s wow factor,” Larsen said. “When you walking around the building, there’s wow factor and that resonates with 18-22 year old kids.”

“Other schools have indoor track buildings that have turf in between the track,” Entz said. “This is going to be exclusively Football-turfed facility and I think it’ll open people’s eyes and I think the support we’ve generated here over the course of the last three years in doing this is going to open people’s eyes too that this is as mid major of a program as this is as there is that’s out there in college football.”