Dillion Radunz Drafted in Second Round by Tennessee Titans

Second Bison player drafted this season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Former NDSU right tackle Dillon Radunz goes 55th overall to the Tennessee Titans.

Radunz gets to protect the blindside of quarterback Ryan Tannehill and block for the NFL’s leading rusher last season Derrick Henry. The Titans finished 11-5 and lost to the Ravens in the wild card round however were in the AFC championship game just two seasons ago.

To end his Bison career, the FCS all-american started 32 consecutive games. In three years as a starter, the NDSU backs lead the Missouri Valley in yards per game and yards per carry and were top 10 in the FCS for fewest tackles allowed.

With the selection, Radunz becomes the 14th Bison ram to make it to the NFL and eighth offensive lineman drafted. The last two were Joe Haeg in 2016, who just won a super bowl and Billy Turner who is with the Green Bay Packers.