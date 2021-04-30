Discover North Dakota: Greater Grand Forks

Go The Way Of The Greenway In Grand Forks

We wrap up our Discover North Dakota week with a virtual road trip up to Grand Forks. The Greenway offers recreation opportunities all year long both on the shore and on the water. There’s everything from biking to kayaking to fishing and more.

Julie Rygg, Executive Director of Visit Greater Grand Forks, says businesses are bouncing back and events are returning to the city this year.

There are also great outdoor opportunities just west of town at Turtle River State Park.

She adds, “We hear from a lot of people who visit. They’re surprised how they can just basically get to the edge of town and have so much beauty with the river and the greenway and just that outdoor recreation.”

Grand Forks is also a big city for sports fans, from the iconic Ralph Engelstad arena to the River Cities Speedway with weekly Sprint Car races.

Click here to find out more about Greater Grand Forks.

Monday morning on KVRR Local News we begin our Discover Minnesota series by taking a virtual road trip to Detroit Lakes.