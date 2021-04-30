Eken proposed making Social Security benefits tax exempt

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR) – DFL State Senator Kent Eken of Twin Valley proposes an amendment that would benefit Minnesota senior citizens with their social security.

He wants to remove a state tax on social security benefits.

It will move the responsibility for the taxes on investment incomes over a quarter of a million dollars a year. The incomes would pay about a 2.6 percent tax.

Investments or passive income is not taxed.

Minnesota is one of 13 states that taxes social security benefits.

“You shouldn’t be taxing people based on their age or on their disability. We should be leveling taxes based on people’s ability to pay,” Eken said.

Eken says the move would not raise taxes.

When it was brought to the state senate floor the bill failed by two votes.

