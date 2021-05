Force Drop Playoff Opener To Tri City

The Force fall, 3-2, in the first of a best-two-of-three

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – The Fargo Force dropped the opener of a best-of-three series to the Tri City Storm on Friday evening, 2-1. Fargo fell behind before taking a lead into the third period. However, two goals by the Storm were enough to take the opening game.