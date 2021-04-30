Homeward Animal Shelter celebrated National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day

The shelter had coffee, cookies and cuddles for all.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Homeward Animal Shelter and Fleet Farm teamed up to celebrate National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day.

“Dogs, cats, puppies and kittens is what we do and we just do our best to find them their perfect families,” said Homeward Animal Shelter Marketing Director Heather Klefstad.

Homeward invited people in the community to enjoy free cuddles with puppies along with coffee and cookies.

“Encouraging people to adopt a pet and not only learn about adoption but if they can adopt other ways you can help the shelter animals,” Klefstad said.

If you are not able to welcome in a new family member, there are other ways to help the shelter such as volunteering and donating.

“Monetary donations are always needed because that’s really want keeps our doors open and helps us to be able to take care of the dogs and cats that come into our care,” Klefstad said.

People can also donate items off of the shelter’s wish list such as dog food and cat litter that will be helpful.

The process of adopting a furry friend is easy and can help save an animal’s life.

“If you are ready to add a furry family member to your household to please consider adoption there is wonder animals out there who need good forever homes and that’s what we really strive to do to find these guys the perfect home they deserve,” Klefstad said.

Click here for more information on adopting from Homeward Animal Shelter.