Play of the Week Nominees: April 30

West Fargo, Central Cass Battle for POTW

FARGO, N.D. — The latest DJ Colter High School Play of The Week Nominees come from the softball and baseball fields.

First up, from West Fargo softball, Jaydn Iverson hits a three-homer. Part of two on the day as the Packers beat Fargo 12-2.

Central Cass baseball earned a win over Kindred-Richland thanks to some stellar pitching on the mound from Brendon Maasjo, who struck out the side in the second inning.

Which is better, that’s for you to decide? Vote for your favorite on our twitter poll under @KVRRSports and we’ll announce the winner on Monday night during KVRR Local News at 9.