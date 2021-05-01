Fargo hosts first-ever Taco and Margarita Festival

With sunny temperatures in the 80s, people are making their way to the North Dakota Horse Park for Fargo's First Taco and Margarita Festival!

FARGO, N.D. — Satruday’s weather was simply too good to not be outside.

With sunny temperatures in the 80s, people are making their way to the North Dakota Horse Park for Fargo’s First Taco and Margarita Festival.

While Mick Klein entertains everyone with his live performance, people are checking out the vendors who came out to the event.

One of the vendors, four families, is selling high fiber penne pasta. They made a special recipe for taco lovers.

“So we came up with something that has jalapenos, cilantro, tomatoes, black beans, corn, and a taco seasoning for the dressing,” Business Owner of ‘Four Families,’ Kristi Bowling said.

The festival includes ax throwing and a V-I-P section to drink while listening to music. Some participants believe the event went well, while others are not happy with their experience.

Event Participant, Raeco Waliser says “So far so good. The lines are kind of long. But yeah. It’s nice out. A beautiful day for it.”

“Honestly, we are disappointed. Based on the information we were sent, even this morning, with six food trucks being here. There’s one poor little tent that’s trying to feed food,” Event Participant, Kathleen Heidrich said.

Business Owner of ‘Hello Lucy’, Cindy Freschette says “It’s going really really well and for a Taco and Margarita festival it’s a lot of fun and a lot of fun people here.”

One of the participants says to come out and support local businesses, local music, and to have some fun.