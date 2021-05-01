Jabril Cox Drafted By Cowboys In 4th Round

The former Bison was taken 115th overall by a team not far from where he won three titles with NDSU

DALLAS, TX (KVRR) – With Trey Lance and Dillon Radunz already off the board by the start of the weekend, some began to speculate when Jabril Cox would be taken in the draft. That guessing game ended before the afternoon began.

The cowboys selected the FCS All-American 115th overall in the 4th round. He’ll join a defense that was in the bottom of league in six defensive categories including passing and rushing touchdowns allowed. It’s familiar territory for the Missouri native, not far from Toyota Stadium in Frisco, where the former conference defensive player of the year helped the Herd to three titles. This past season with LSU, Cox had an interception and led all Tiger linebackers in tackles. ESPN’s “Draftcast” had him as one the better available players for a bit of time but after he was selected, the Linebacker was thrilled and so was a former teammate of his.

“I’m incredibly happy for the guy, man,” said former Bison Jaxon Brown. “He deserves it all. Honestly surreal being a football player your whole life, you yourself dream of getting your named called and in a sense, it’s just as exciting seeing some of your good buddies get their named called, too. You kind of had that sixth sent and just to kind of see that come to fruition that that was going to happen.”

Cox is the first Bison to ever be drafted by the Cowboys.