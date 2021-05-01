Man drowns in Lake Ida Saturday afternoon

LAKE IDA, Minn. (KVRR) – Authorities say a man drowned in Lake Ida Saturday afternoon.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a man in the water at 4:49 p.m.

The man was brought to shore by neighbors and CPR was started.

Emergency responders arrived and continued CPR and life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful.

The man was found around 30 to 40 feet from shore and in 4 to 8 feet of water.

He was not wearing a life vest.

The case remains under investigation.