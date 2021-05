Force Rally Back Again; Advance To Western Conference Championship

For the 2nd consecutive night, the Fargo Force came back to win and are now Western Conference Championship-game bound

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – The Fargo Force took down the Tri City Storm, 3-2, on Sunday evening to advance to the Western Conference Championship. The win featured them coming from behind for a 2nd straight night after taking yesterday’s game in overtime. They’ll face the Sioux City Muskateers next weekend.