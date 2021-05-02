Lake Ida drowning victim identified

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) — Authorities identify the man they say drowned in Lake Ida Saturday afternoon.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the victim is 59-year-old Danny Haak of Alexandria.

The 911 call came in shortly before 5 o’clock that there was a man in the water.

He was brought to shore by neighbors and CPR was started.

Emergency responders arrived and continued CPR and life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.

The man was found around 30 to 40 feet from shore and in four to eight feet of water.

He was not wearing a life vest.