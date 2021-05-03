Attorney general’s office reviewing Taco & Margarita Festival

FARGO (KVRR) – The North Dakota Attorney General’s Office is looking into last weekend’s Taco & Margarita Festival in Fargo.

Many people who attended the event say it failed to live up to its expectations.

After paying for parking and admission, customers say they stood in long lines to buy food from a just two vendors. The festival indicated that at least eight vendors would be on hand.

VIP customers say they bought tickets that were supposed to entitle them to two drinks, two tacos and a T-shirt.

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem’s Consumer Protection Division has received at least one complaint about the event.

“We review every complaint that comes in to determine the scope of our authority and response” according to spokesperson Liz Brocker.

Organizers say they plan to issue refunds.