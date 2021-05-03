Jamestown man woken up and stabbed

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KVRR) – Police are searching for a man after they say he broke into a trailer, stabbed a man and rode away on a bike.

It happened around 7:30 Sunday morning in the Sunnyside Trailer Court.

Authorities say a man stabbed a 47-year-old man while he was in bed and threatened him.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was later released.

Police say the man and the victim know each other and there’s no threat to the community.

Police are searching for 44-year-old Timothy Ost. He is white, is five feet nine inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has grayish brown hair.

Anyone who knows where he may be is asked to call Jamestown Police at 701-252-2414.