Police ask for help in locating Fargo woman

FARGO (KVRR) – Fargo Police are asking for assistance in locating a missing person.

Thirty-year-old Jessica L. Houser was reported missing Sunday. Houser was last seen on April 29, 2021 in Fargo.

Houser is white, 4’11” thin build, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information regarding Houser’s whereabouts can call 701-451-7660.