Short Turnaround to the Fall Beneficial for NDSU Football

Bison season ended with Quarterfinal round playoff loss to Sam Houston

FARGO, N.D. — It’s been just over 24 hours since North Dakota State’s football program experienced something that has not been felt many times before: a loss in the playoffs. For this group of players, its a new one with the last coming back in 2016.

Unlike the last time and the time before, which was also a defeat at the hands of Sam Houston on the road in 2009, the Bison don’t need to get caught up in their feelings for too long.

While it ends football careers for six seniors, for everyone else fall camp is just three months away and summer workouts just two.

It’s a benefit those coming back look forward to.

“I like it. After having this set back right now, a lot of guys will be ready to go to start back up as quick as possible,” defensive end Logan McCormick said. “We would have looked to continued and moved on forward in the playoff but it would’ve been a lot harder to wait a whole off-season after a loss like this.”

“We pride ourselves on winning. We pride ourselves on being the best so when we come up short like that, its just a different type of emotion that runs through us we don’t get too often,” receiver Christian Watson said. “We compete our tails off every single play. To lose because of that, it hits deep.”‘

“Losing this late in the season is going to be great with a quick turnaround,” quarterback Cam Miller said. “That same feeling is going to sit in our stomach until we have that opening kick off in the fall.”

That first kickoff is at the FargoDome September 4th against Albany.