UND Football Taking Away Lessons From Spring Season

Learning how to win more on the road

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The spring season brought history for the North Dakota football program seeing the FCS playoffs quarterfinal round for the first time. Not making it further isn’t bringing anyone down.

There are still many goals left to accomplish the Fighting Hawks want to see through. One is winning on the road, which is something that continues to be their kryptonite, after the defeat to James Madison on Sunday.

With such a historic season and a loss bringing it to an end, players are left wanting more and for the coaches its just the start for becoming better in the future..

“We’re going to learn from this spring and really want to get our team better,” head coach Bubba Schweigert. “We want to be able to come on the road and win games like this. To do that, we have to become a really physical football team that can run the ball and control tempo and stop the run.”

“We’re still hungry. That’s all it is,” running back Otis Weah said. “We just need to stay that way because we just got a taste and have to come back ready.”

“We can compete with anyone. We just have to comeback and work hard,” linebacker Devon Krazonowki said. “Get the little thing right and be a more disciplined football team.”

The Hawks will see a familiar foe to open up the fall season going up against former Big Sky rival Idaho State.