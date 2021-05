West Fargo Softball’s Iverson Wins High School Play of the Week

Iverson took home over 90 percent of the votes

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s winner of the DJ Colter High School Play of the Week goes to West Fargo Softball and Jaydn Iverson.

Iverson hit a three-run homer in a seven-run inning for the Packers against Fargo South, winning 12-2.

Congrats to Iverson and the Packers for taking home the win.