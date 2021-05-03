What are the rules for Clean Up Week?

FARGO-MOORHEAD (KVRR) – Clean Up Week began Monday in Moorhead, Dilworth, Fargo and West Fargo.

In Fargo, a collection schedule map is available to figure out your scheduled recycling day. If you live in week B, your collection is this week. If you are in week A, your collection will be in the next week.

In West Fargo, it’s a one week event only.

Once your old junk is picked up it will be handled properly by the city.

“The garbage that is collected goes to the city of Fargo’s landfill. The tires we keep them separate they go to a tire processing facility and the appliances get brought to several different places for recycling,” Fargo Recycling Coordinator Jen Pickett said.

The city asks when you place your junk on the boulevard to put it in different piles and separated from your regular trash cans and bags.

Make sure to put all items curbside by 4:00 in the afternoon the day before garbage collection.