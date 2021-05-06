Police give tips on taxi safety following killing of driver

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Police are warning other taxi drivers to be aware of their surroundings.

Authorities are urging all taxi, Uber and Lyft drivers to keep their eyes open for any suspected activity. If they don’t feel safe, they’re asked to call 911.

If possible, the drivers can request more information from police dispatchers or the app and have the rider meet them in a well lit area.

With the new technology available, drivers can help prevent robberies and carjackings.

“They’re not cash businesses they are usually swipe and ride or done through an app on the phone. Divider in the front seat and back seat to keep the passenger separate from the driver. Also they are documenting the pick up and drop off times and they know the location of pickups and drop offs when they make the appointments,” Moorhead Police Chief Shannon Monroe said.

Moorhead Police ask the public for help in decreasing robberies of any kind toward drivers and to be more cautious of their environment.