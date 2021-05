Fargo Force Take Game One of Western Conference Finals

Beat Sioux City 6-1

SIOUX CITY, IA — Coming into the Western Conference Finals, the Sioux City Musketeers had beaten the Fargo Force four consecutive times and the Force took that personally beating up six goals in a 6-1 win.

Jacob Braccini had a hat trick with two of the three coming in the first period.

The Force can advance to the Clark Cup Finals with a win on Saturday at Scheels Arena. Puck Drop is at 6:05.