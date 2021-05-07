Fargo Park District offering bike rentals

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — If you’re looking to enjoy some fun outdoor activities, you’re in luck.

Fargo Parks District has begun bike rentals throughout the weekend for people to enjoy as they stroll along guided pathways at Lindenwood Park.

Rentals are based on availability and are offered on a first come, first serve basis.

Only those 16 years old and older can rent them.

Prices range from $5 to $30.

Bikes are available for 30 minutes to an hour at a time.

“It’s kind of like a small car but in bike form, they are a lot of fun. We do have smaller more recumbent bikes, slow rider bikes, we do also have some ADA compliant bikes so you can come down with all different types of abilities and sizes of people and we can accommodate almost everyone,” Fargo Park District Enterprise Manager Sam Larson-Frobig said.

Once Memorial Day hits, bike rentals will be available every day from noon to eight.