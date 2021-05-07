Play of the Week Nominees: May 7

Shanley, Sheyenne battle for the POTW

FARGO, N.D. — The latest Chris Heise High School Play of The Week Nominees come from the soccer pitch and baseball field.

First up, from Shanley baseball, Cooper Mattern catches a Fargo South runner going for third. It saves a run in the inning as the Deacons go on to win 12-1.

The second came from Sheyenne girl soccer and Morgan Valvo makes a great save to prevent a goal. A match that ended in a 0-0 draw.

Which is better, that’s for you to decide? Vote for your favorite on our twitter poll under @KVRRSports and we’ll announce the winner on Monday night during KVRR Local News at 9.