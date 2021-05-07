Redhawks Are Back In Town For First Practice Ahead Of Tuesday’s Opener

FM took batting and fielding practice in addition to pitchers loosening up

MOORHEAD, MINN (KVRR) – The Redhawk players returned the FM area for their first practice of the spring over at Concordia’s Buck Bergau Field (NDSU Baseball was playing Newman Outdoor Field), as they gear up for the season that starts on Tuesday at home against the California Dogecoin. Last year, Chris Coste’s squad finished four games under .500 when and six back of first place. But for now, the skipper is just happy to have the gang back in town and help put these guys in a position to move on up.

“A lot of excitement running around here and you got some 30 year-olds running around like they’re 16 year-olds again,” the skipper said. “But it’s a lot of fun because, like I said, this is their livelihood. These guys are trying to play in the big leagues and for a lot of these guys, you could say that today kind of kicks that in motion.”

“It’s like high school,” said first baseman Corelle Prime. “Seeing your friends for the first day, getting to know all the new guys so it’s been fun so far, a little cold, but it’s been interesting so far and we’re ready to get going.”

The two games against California are exhibitions. Their first league matchup comes on May 18th at the Cleburne Railroaders.