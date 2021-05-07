Wahpeton teacher placed on leave for ‘inappropriate, insensitive’ activity

WAHPETON, N.D. (KVRR) – A teacher in the Wahpeton Public School District has been placed on administrative leave after what’s being called “inappropriate and insensitive” classroom activity.

“Earlier this week it was brought to our attention that an activity in one of our elementary classrooms may have been inappropriate and insensitive considering the current reality of issues our country is currently dealing with” Superintendent Rick Jacobson said.

“The school district was not aware of the incident until it was brought to our attention earlier this week. As a district, we do not support or tolerate any activity that would make students uncomfortable in the learning environment.”

Jacobson says the teacher will remain on administrative leave until the investigation is complete.

Jacobson says details will be released once the investigation is complete. A news conference is scheduled for Monday.