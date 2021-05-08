Force Sweep Musketeers; Advance To Clark Cup Championship Series

Fargo took down Sioux City, 3-0, at home to advance themselves to the Clark Cup Championship Series

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – The Fargo Force are Clark Cup Championship Series bound after Saturday night’s, 3-0 win over the Sioux City Musketeers.

🏒 FINAL 🏒: Sioux City Musketeers 0 | @FargoForce 3 Force advance to the Clark Cup Championship series. Goalie Andrew Miller was an absolute WALL. 34 shots, 34 saves. — Jackson Roberts (@JRobertsTV1) May 9, 2021

Tristan Broz, Matt Crasa, and Jeremy Davidson all netted goals for the Force, who look to win their 2nd Clark Cup in four seasons. They will go up against the Chicago Steel after they swept the Muskegon Lumberjacks in two games.