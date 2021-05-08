North Dakota Dem-NPL elects Patrick Hart as new chair

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — Dem-NPL leaders from across North Dakota elected Patrick Hart to serve as the new State Party Chair on Saturday.

Hart is a small business owner living in Bismarck. He previously served as the Dem-NPL Vice Chair.

Vice Chair Kari Breker, DNC Committeeman Adam Goldwyn, Treasurer Tracey Wilkie, and Secretary Birgit Pruess were also elected.

“Together, we’ll fight for the North Dakotans that build our state. From the teachers, well technicians, farmers, and more, I am excited to build this party around you and your families’ needs,” said Hart.

Outgoing Chair Kylie Oversen commented, ““Serving North Dakota and the Democratic-NPL has been one of my life’s greatest honors, but I am excited for the bold future that Patrick and the leadership team will create for North Dakota.”