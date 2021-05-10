Fargo PD releases “Break The Silence” documentary to prevent suicide

The Community Engagement Team wants to help bring awareness to mental health

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – This past year, the Fargo community suffered the tragic losses of two students by suicide and the Community Engagement Team wants to do all it can to prevent further tragedies like these from happening.

The department hosted a viewing and launch party for its new video, “Break the Silence,” in the City Commission Chambers.

The team created a free video resource which will be made available to local schools and community members which focuses on prevention and education of suicide.

“Many of us have a lot of hard questions around mental health that never get answered. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for

individuals between the ages of 10 and 34.”

The full video is below.