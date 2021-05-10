Groundbreaking for Garden of Healing honors young man who donated his organs

Cameron Bolton's parents continues to keep his legacy alive and to learn about organ donation

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The family of a young Fargo man killed in a crash three years ago continues to keep his legacy alive and to learn about organ donation.

“Cameron, this park is for you this garden is for you, but it is also for the whole community,” Cameron Bolton’s mother said.

Sponsored by Crosses for Cameron, the Garden of Healing will serve as a peaceful place to help families heal and honor their loved ones.

“When Cameron became an organ donor it started to make a little bit more sense to me it wasn’t easy but it made it a little bit easier knowing that today he has helped over 75 people and affected hundreds of family members with his donations,” said Arlin Fisher.

The Crosses for Cameron Foundation along with different leaders from the community hosted a groundbreaking celebration for the “garden of healing” in memory of Cameron Bolton who became an organ donor after passing away following a crash at age 22 in 2018.

“Cameron was able to give his heart, his liver, his kidney both his corneas, his skin tissue and ligaments. He still has two more years to help people because he is in a tissue bank and they can pull that for two more years,” said Sarah Fisher.

Their story touched the heart of Governor Doug Burgum who made a surprise visit to the celebration.

“Sarah, Arlin we are here today to honor Cameron and all those who have made the choice that he did to help others live on but I also wanna say that we are here also inspired by the two of you. Your courage your determination your vision this is a great gift to the community,” said Governor Doug Burgum.

The garden will be located at Urban Plains Park and phase one will be completed at the end of summer 2021.

To learn more about becoming an organ donor click here.

Find more information on The Garden of Healing by clicking here.