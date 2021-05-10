Jasper Hotel Holds Job Fair To Find Workers

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — While businesses are struggling to hire employees, one company is using job fairs to find workers.

The Jasper Hotel in the new Block 9 building hosting a job fair at the Loretta building. It’s all in an effort to attract workers to the hotel and their restaurant, Rosewild. At last weeks’ job fair, Jasper Hotel reported hiring about 30 employees.

The director of people and culture says they plan on getting more creative to engage workers. She says her company offers a unique job benefit.

“One of the awesome things we offer is we offer 16 hours of paid time for people to go volunteer at the organizations and those nonprofits of their choice. You know where they have a passion. We want to pay you to go give back to the community,” Jasper Hotel’s Director of People and Culture Marti Jensen said.

Jensen says if construction continues to go well, the hotel is opening next month.