UND Football’s Weah Named First Team All-American

Moorhead native led conference in rushing yards, yards per carry, rushing touchdowns and yards per game

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota running back Otis Weah becomes the first at that position in the program’s history to be named an all-american and the fifth year at least one player has been selected -under head coach Bubba Schweigert.

The Moorhead native led the conference in rushing yards, yards per carry, rushing touchdowns and yards per game. All of those sit tenth nationally.

To have a player of that caliber is big for the program going forward.

“We need to continue to look for young men who can be top players,” Schweigert said. “If you want to be the top team in the country and that’s your goal you have to have good football players and he’s one of him. I’m really happy because I think he deserves it because he had a really good spring and worked hard.”

“What you see on GameDay during the week and at practice, it’s what we get in the meeting rooms, offensive coordinator Danny Freund said. “The best practice players are usually the best on GameDay and that’s what he’s proven. He’s a very very talented individual and we’re looking forward to much much more this fall but it’s a great start.”

Weah and the Hawks will have some time off before summer workouts begin July 7th.