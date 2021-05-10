Wahpeton teacher involved in George Floyd reenactment investigation ‘well-respected’

WAHPETON, N.D. (KVRR) – Wahpeton Public School officials continue investigating an elementary school teacher after students in a class demonstration reenacted the arrest of George Floyd.

Fifth grade teacher Barb Michelson is on administrative leave.

Superintendent Rick Jacobson describes Michelson as a well respected teacher and says it was an incident where students were focused on learning.

“We as a district have to figure out what can we do take on those types of tough questions moving forward because it was one of those things that was caught up in the moment” according to Jacobson.

“The kids talk about it, you try to talk them through it, but it could have been a teachable moment if we had done it in a different manner.”

Jacobson earlier said the incident “was not a full reenactment” of Floyd’s death, but said he considers what happened to be “inappropriate.”