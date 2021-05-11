Cass County Sheriff investigating shooting

FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – One person was arrested for DUI and felony fleeing after a disturbance last night on the outskirts of north Fargo.

Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says 42-year old James Mayerhofer was arrested after a confrontation on the property of Joseph Larson at 1212 49th Ave. N.

Jahner says during the incident, shots were fired by Larson. He says the investigation is ongoing and Larson has not been arrested.

Mayerhofer fled authorities who responded to the residence. but crashed his vehicle. He was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, arrested, and taken to jail.

A law just signed by Gov. Doug Burgum eases restrictions on the use of deadly force for self-defense and in some cases, allows deadly force to be used without retreating. It’s uncertain if the incident is covered by the new standards.