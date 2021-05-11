Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewing trespassing incident that led to shooting

Forty-one-year-old James Mayerhofer is in the Cass County Jail on charges of DUI involving drugs, DUI refusal and fleeing in a motor vehicle

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Authorities are investigating an alleged trespassing incident that led to a shooting on the outskirts of North Fargo Monday night.

Forty-one-year-old James Mayerhofer is in the Cass County Jail on charges of DUI involving drugs, DUI refusal and fleeing in a motor vehicle.

He was arrested around 10 o’clock Monday night after 58-year-old Joe Larson called law enforcement to report a suspicious person and vehicle on his property in the 1200 block of 49th Avenue North.

“Mr. Mayerhofer fled in his vehicle, driving around Mr. Larson’s property. Mr. Mayerhofer eventually crashed into a tree causing non-life threatening injuries,” said Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Mayerhofer was taken to a hospital and booked into jail.

During the investigation, deputies learned that Larson had fired rounds at Mayerhofer’s vehicle, but Mayerhofer was not hit.

“In speaking with Mr. Larson, he states he did not know Mr. Mayerhofer prior to the incident, so it is unclear why Mr. Mayerhofer was on the property,” Jahner said.

The Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office is reviewing the incident.

State’s Attorney Birch Burdick says he has not yet reviewed the facts of the case, so it’s unclear whether or not self-defense applies.

“If I talk generally about self-defense, I’m concerned that people are going to try and draw an inference between what I’m saying and what happened last night,” said Burdick.

He adds in North Dakota people are entitled to defend themselves, their property and others using the least amount of force possible.

Larson has not been arrested. He has requested an attorney.

The incident remains under investigation.

A new law going into effect in August eases restrictions on North Dakotans’ rights to use deadly force in self-defense.