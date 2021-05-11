Driver Hospitalized in Deputy Chase, Crash, Trespassing Shooting

Police say there's no danger to the public.

FARGO — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says a driver is in the hospital this morning after a chase with deputies that ended in a crash, and a shooting from a homeowner who opened fire when he found the driver trespassing.

The Cass County Sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the 1200 block of 49th Ave. N. in Fargo shortly before 10 p.m. Monday.

A homeowner reported a suspicious vehicle.

When deputies got there, the driver took off.

Deputies chased the vehicle until it crashed on the property.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

That person’s identity has not been released as of Tuesday morning.

Authorities later discovered the homeowner fired shots during the incident.

No one is under arrest yet.

The Sheriff’s Offices says there is no danger to the community because of the incident.