Man accused of painting hate messages on Mosque back in court

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A Moorhead man charged with vandalizing a Moorhead mosque made another court appearance Tuesday.

Twenty-two-year-old Benjamin Enderle is charged with aggravated harassment because of bias and criminal damage to property because of bias.

Enderle is accused of spray painting hate messages including “Death to Islam” and “Go to Hell” at the Moorhead Fargo Islamic Center.

According to court documents, Enderle admitted to police that he was responsible for the vandalism and said he “did it as a joke.”

Enderle’s next court appearance is June 3. His court-appointed attorney, Michael Minard, has not been available to comment.