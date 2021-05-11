MSHSL adds girls’ wrestling, vote to add boys’ volleyball fails

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (KVRR) – The Minnesota State High School League adds girls’ wrestling as a varsity sport this winter, but a vote fails to add boys’ volleyball.

Female wrestlers will continue to train and compete with boys’ teams during the regular season. They have the option to compete in a girls individual section and state tournaments that would be run at the same time as the boys’ tournament.

Female wrestlers can also compete on boys’ teams in dual meets and section and state tournaments. Female wrestlers are also eligible to compete on boys’ teams in dual meets at section and state tournaments.

“Really good day for female athletics and we will, without question, be very open minded and aggresive toward pursuing wrestling for our female sisters or boys,” Moorhead High School Activities Director Dean Haugo said.

North Dakota approved girls’ wrestling a sanctioned sport this year.

Boys’ volleyball was three votes shy of becoming a sport. It’s in its third year as a recreational activity offered by some schools.