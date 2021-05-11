RedHawks Providing Opportunity to Local Players Dubord, Ver Steeg

Both provide depth to the pitching staff

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks are one week away from opening up their season against Cleburne. Who will fans see take the field this summer? Some key returners are back from last year, however new faces were added by manager Chris Coste that added some local flavor to the roster.

Two of them provide some depth to the pitching staff. Fargo south alum Alex DuBord joins the team after being released from the San Francisco Giants organization last summer and Austin Ver Steeg who was part of Coste’s squad at Concordia graduating in the spring of 2020.

Both are thankful for the opportunity of getting back out there and performing at a high level.

“I’ve always thought since I was young watching the Twins they’re my favorite team playing baseball during the summer, I always wanted to do that,” Ver Steeg said. “I always wanted to prove that I could. I’ve always worked hard through high school and college to prove I have what it takes and this is my shot to do that.”

“This is the opportunity I have and I need to make the most of it. This is the time right so it’s time to shine and go out there when I go out there,” DuBord said. “The RedHawks are putting out a lot of guys to the next level and it’s good to see. They have something going here. There is a lot of hope. All pitchers should fuel up and try to dominate getting to another level.”

A small taste of the minors for DuBord spending 24 games at the class A level. Spent much of that time coming in to the game in the later innings with two saves and 47 strikeouts.

With the Cobbers, Ver Steeg had over 100 strikeouts not recording a loss his senior or sophomore seasons and posting an ERA below three.