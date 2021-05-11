Restaurant sign complaint leads to donation for Human Rights Coalition

1/2

2/2

FARGO (KVRR) – A Fargo restaurant raised nearly $3,000 from a t-shirt sale inspired by a customer’s complaint about a sign on the eatery’s restrooms.

The customer complained on Facebook that Luna’s restroom door sign “Whichever” is offensive and would not return. The customer also said “Fargo is not Portland.”

Luna sold t-shirts with the statement and donated almost $3,000 to the North Dakota Human Rights Coalition.

“There is absolutely nothing wrong with Portland. We love Portland, but we also knew this shirt needed to happen” Luna said.

Luna’s Facebook post gained hundreds of supportive comments.