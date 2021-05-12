Clay, Wilkin Counties among lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR) – Two Minnesota counties in the Red River Valley have some of the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the state.

According to the Minnesota Dept. of Health, just 31% of Clay County’s residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine. In Wilkin County, it’s 30%.

Among residents 16 and over, 40% of Clay County residents received at least one dose of vaccine. Just 38% of Wilkin County residents over 16 have been vaccinated at least once.

Statewide, 61% of Minnesota residents over 16 have been vaccinated for COVID-19 at least once. 48% of the state’s total population has received the vaccine.

Cook County has the highest vaccine rate in Minnesota, where 79% of residents 16 and over have been vaccinated at least once.

More statistics are available on Minnesota’s vaccine data website HERE.