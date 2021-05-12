Fallout from video forces Moorhead Police to temporarily deactivate Facebook page

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The Moorhead Police Dept. had to take down its Facebook page Wednesday after someone posted a YouTube video of police encounter that went viral.

Capt. Deric Swenson says the action was necessary because of an overwhelming number of social media comments and phone calls received “from around the world.”

The group later began posting its links on the city of Moorhead’s Facebook page.

One video was posted by someone identified as “Watching the Watchmen,” a group involved in so-called “First Amendment Audits,” “Cop Watches,” and “Government and Police Accountability”

The video shows the Moorhead Post Office, where a man walked inside with a camera and started taking video of employees and customers.

A similar incident happened Monday at Fargo City Hall.

Swenson says Moorhead Police plan to reactivate their Facebook page when possible.